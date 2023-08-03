A New Map Shows What the Future of U.S. Train Travel Could Look Like

Much to the dismay of the musty ghosts of people like Robert Moses and Henry Ford , the vice-like grip car culture has on American society is slightly loosening. There's no greater evidence of this than the recent additions of privately operated high speed rail projects like Brightline in Florida and California . Another positive-ish sign? The Federal Railroad Administration just released a new map that shows what an enhanced passenger train network in the US could realistically look like. Perhaps in a few years, Will McAvoy could say that America is in the top rankings for rail infrastructure .

Reporting from Railfan & Railroad Magazine shares the new map, which was part of a study required of the Federal Railroad Administration as part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The map from the FRA shows what a rail map could look like in the US if there was expanded Amtrak service in Flagstaff, Tucson, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Savannah. Beyond the map, a more extensive report should be coming soon with more in-depth plans on restoring and expanding Amtrak service.

"We are an active participant in the FRA's Long Distance Service Study process and look forward to seeing the results of the study," said Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari, according to Railfan. "If the FRA's study recommends expanding the long-distance network, it will require significant federal funding for infrastructure improvements, fleet and ongoing operating support. We stand ready to work with the FRA and Congress to identify available resources and to determine how to bring more trains to more people."

Check out the new map below, and start imagining how you'd make use of more trains. The potential new trains lines are highlighted in green.