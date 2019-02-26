Nearly 200 Amtrak Passengers Were Stranded on a Train for Over 36 Hours

A leisurely ride on a scenic Amtrak route can be a relaxing way to get where you're going if you're not in a hurry. And if you play your cards right, it can also be incredibly affordable. Though it's tough to imagine many of the nearly 200 Amtrak passengers who opted to travel by rail down the West Coast last weekend will be in any rush to get back on a train, after they all got trapped on one in the middle of nowhere for over 36 hours due to downed trees on the tracks.
An Amtrak Coastal Starlight train bound for Los Angeles ended up trapped in the middle of Oregon with 183 people on board Sunday night after heavy snow and downed trees left it disabled on the tracks. The delay turned out to be a multi-day affair, since rescue crews weren't able to get to them until early Tuesday morning, leaving them to fend for themselves with dwindling food and fresh water and very limited cell service for over 36 hours.
After departing Seattle on Sunday morning, the train hit a rough patch of track in Oakridge, Oregon during a heavy snowstorm, and came to a stop. An executive decision was made to stay and wait for rescue crews to come and tow it out, but the whole ordeal became a nightmare for the frustrated passengers stuck on board. They were confined to the train Sunday night and all day and night Monday until approximately 8am local time on Tuesday, when crews were able to get it moving back toward Eugene.
According to passengers, things started out fairly comfortably, but the situation grew somewhat dire when food and water ran low.
“It’s been difficult to keep people’s panic down and morale up because we have no idea when we’re getting off,” said passenger Rebekah Dodson in an interview with Oregon Live. “It’s just a mess and there’s nowhere we can go.”
She also explained that while passengers were served breakfast and lunch Monday, they had to eat whatever they had with them or share after that. They also evidently ran out of drinking water and parents of young children had to devise makeshift diapers by tying washcloths together, according to Oregon Live. On the bright side, the train was apparently running on auxiliary power, and had six functioning bathrooms.
The decision was made to keep passengers on board for the duration, since power was out in the area, and there are only two small hotels in the town, per a spokesperson for Union Pacific, which owns the train tracks and was aiding with the rescue. The only people allowed to go outside periodically were passengers with pets.
Finally, rescue crews were able to reach the train early Tuesday morning, and get it moving back to Eugene, according to a statement from Amtrak's executive vice president and COO. He also said they will be contacting customers to issue refunds and "other compensation as appropriate."
Suddenly, that hourlong weather-related flight delay doesn't seem so bad, huh?
