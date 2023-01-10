Save $200 on USA Rail Passes from Amtrak Right Now

If recent events regarding flying have you thinking about skipping airports for the foreseeable future, or you've been dreaming of taking a slightly romanticized journey across the country, Amtrak's latest sale is for you. Between now and January 20, you can purchase a USA Rail Pass for $200 cheaper than its usual price.

The rail pass includes 10 rides, also called segments, to and from any of the 500 destinations across the country. This means you can get some of your regional weekend explorations checked off your bucket list or travel from one end of the US to the other.

This pass is valid for 120 days after purchase and 30 days after its first use, so you'll want to know how you'll use your 10 rides before you start the 30-day clock. The USA Rail Pass is definitely not for commuters who plan on going on the same route regularly; travel between the same two stations is restricted to two round trips.

Read the rest of the terms and conditions for the rail pass and buy your own at Amtrak.com.