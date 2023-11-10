Amtrak Is Having a Huge Winter Sale with Fares Starting at $4

Just in time for winter travel, Amtrak is lending travelers a helping hand.

The railway company just announced a limited-time winter flash sale, which applies to its routes across the nation. Travelers have until November 15 to snag the deal, and they'll be able to apply it to hundreds of destinations for travel from December 4, 2023 through March 15, 2024."As we head into the holiday season and in parallel with our recently updated fare structure, we're excited to offer customers access to incredible deals when booking their winter travel," Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch said in a statement. "Whether visiting family and friends, hitting the slopes, or traveling for business, customers can relax in Amtrak's spacious reclining seats with plenty of legroom and no middle seat."

The deal is available for Amtrak's Coach and Acela Business Class. Among the many highlights, travelers can find tickets from Baltimore to Philadelphia at $4, or from Boston to New York for $17. Heading from Los Angeles to Seattle, instead, will cost you $85, and those looking to travel from Washington DC to New York can do so for $59.

Thanks to Amtrak's new ticketing fare system, it will also be easier to choose what ticket fits you best. As Thrillist previously reported, you'll be able to choose between Flex tickets and Value tickets, with the first ones tailored to more flexibility-oriented passengers, and the latter made for customers who prefer affordability rather than flexibility.

Promo tickets are non-changeable and come with a 50% cancellation fee. However, if you do want fully changeable and refundable tickets, you can still purchase Flex fares.