Amtrak's Finally Getting High-Speed Trains Like the Rest of the World

While Amtrak has long served as a generally cheaper travel option compared to flying, it has also served as a symbol of the nation's crumbling public transportation infrastructure. But there's a good chance that could change, thanks to a $2.45 billion loan from the federal government the company plans to invest in a huge fleet of new, high-tech and high-speed trains over the next few years.

As explained in a press release from Amtrak, most of the money will be spent on 28 next-generation high-speed train sets that will ultimately replace the current trains used for Amtrak's Acela Express service along the Northeast Corridor when they hit the tracks sometime in 2021. The slick new trains will travel at up to 160mph (although they max out at 184mph) and will feature better Wi-Fi (finally!), more outlets, USB ports, and reading lights at your seat, along with several other pretty badass specs detailed in the above video. Amtrak said the trains will also include "enhanced food service," although exactly what that means remains to be seen. Until then, you should probably continue to avoid the burgers.