Amtrak Is Adjusting the Pacific Surfliner Schedule for California’s Comic-Con & X Games

This July, California will draw crowds of fans to some of its most anticipated events. San Diego's iconic Comic-Con is coming back July 20, and the X Games California Finals are set to take place in Ventura from July 20 through July 23. And don't forget the start of the Del Mar Summer Racing Season, which will welcome racing aficionados on July 21.

For such big events, it's expected that huge crowds will take over Southern California, and luckily, Amtrak is ready to accommodate. After completing a railroad protection project by the San Clemente Pier, the company's Pacific Surfliner will finally get back to full daily train service through south Orange County starting Monday, July 17. In short, that means no more shuttle bus connection between Irvine and Oceanside, saving travelers some time and making their commute smoother.

To better serve the summer event crowds, the Pacific Surfliner will increase service by adding three trains to the schedule from July 21 through July 23. All additional trains will make all the stops in between the departing station and destination. Here are the schedule details:

Train 568

Departure: Los Angeles at 9:10 am

Arrival: San Diego at 12:07 pm

Train 799

Departure: San Diego at 1:25 pm

Arrival: Santa Barbara at 7:44 pm

Train 799 will also provide a return service for X Games attendees traveling north, and will depart Ventura at 7:09 pm.

Train 798

Departure: Santa Barbara at 8:50 pm

Arrival: Los Angeles at 11:48 pm

Train 798 will also provide a return service for X Games attendees traveling south, and it will depart Ventura at 9:43 pm.

For more information and to reserve your tickets, you can visit Amtrak's website.