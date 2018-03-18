Soccer Player Freaks Out on Amusement Park Ride and Her Friend Can't Stop Laughing

Losing control on an amusement park ride is immensely relatable. (And a feeling coming back to many as roller coaster temperatures approach.) Pew probably hasn't dug into the issue, but the majority of people probably aren't great at keeping their cool on roller coasters and other rides for thrill-seekers.
Megan Connolly, a soccer player for Florida State University and Ireland's national team, ranks among those who can't keep their cool on rides. Connolly posted a video of a recent ride on a slingshot, which is the kind of ride that flings a two-seater hundreds of feet into the air before pulling the seats back toward Earth.
Connolly captioned the video, "The moment my soul left my body." It's an apt description. She could probably do well for herself doing voiceovers for horror film screams. She spends the whole ride shrieking like she's running from Freddie Krueger and shouting, "I'm done."
Meanwhile, her slingshot companion and FSU teammate Dallas Dorosy can't stop laughing. She even suggests Connolly try to enjoy the view.
On social media, people can't stop laughing at Connolly's extremely relatable reaction.
