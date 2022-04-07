Here's Why Some Shoppers Are Boycotting Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen, best known for its meat-free frozen foods and soups, is contending with some serious allegations from its employees. Workers at a Santa Rosa, California factory accused the family-owned company of creating unsafe working conditions resulting in injury, not allowing workers to take bathroom or water breaks, and union-busting. NBC Newsreported that workers were expected to produce 25,000 plates of food in just one eight-hour shift.

Since the workers filed a complaint with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA), they have called for customers to boycott Amy's Kitchen until the company meets their demands. According to Peoples Co-op, one of the grocers that have joined the boycott, the demands from the Amy's Kitchen employees are pretty straightforward.

The workers want to meet with CEO Andy Berliner and the workers' advocates, Teamsters Local 665. In that conversation, the workers want to address "how to put an end to needless injuries, and the implementation of safeguards so that these workers have guarantees that these workplace issues don't happen again, and allow the unionization process to play out without the interference of management or outside anti-union consultants."

Multiple groups have voiced support for the California workers and their call for a boycott, including the Teamsters union. As Spoon University first reported, that includes leagues of Gen Z social media users. A check of the Amy's Kitchen TikTok account confirms as much; comment sections from recent videos are filled with users calling for the company to treat their workers fairly.

In a letter to CEO Berliner, the founder of the Food Empowerment Project, Lauren Ornelas wrote: "It is absolute hypocrisy for a vegan/vegetarian company to be treating their workers in this way. If your company went into this business for the animals, it is unconscionable to not give that same respect to your workers." Food Empowerment Project is a vegan organization run by women of color and based in California.

"If you started your company to advance the healthy aspects of plant-based eating, it is outrageous to then disregard the health of your own workers," Ornelas continued.

When the labor movement has been making significant strides at giant corporations (see recent union wins at Amazon and Starbucks), the public support for workers at Amy's Kitchen is not likely to wane.