Check Your Freezer, This Popular Frozen Mac 'N Cheese Was Just Recalled
The frozen dinner is being recalled amid fears it may contain undeclared milk.
Amy's Kitchen just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. The company fears the product—meant to be gluten and dairy-free—contains trace amounts of milk not declared on the product label. The company is recalling thousands of cases out of an abundance of caution in the hopes of avoiding a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction from consumers.
After receiving test results from a third-party laboratory, the company learned at least one of the meals in the lot contained trace amounts of milk protein. The company is recalling Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze with the lot number 60J0421. Affected products will also have a Best Before Date of 10/2023 and a UPC number of 42272-00043.
Amy's is working with its retail distribution customers across the country to make sure all remaining affected inventory is pulled from store shelves. No other products have been impacted, according to the FDA.
Consumers are being urged to check their freezers for the product. If found, do not consume. Instead, discard it or return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.