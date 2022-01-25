Check Your Freezer, This Popular Frozen Mac 'N Cheese Was Just Recalled

Amy's Kitchen just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. The company fears the product—meant to be gluten and dairy-free—contains trace amounts of milk not declared on the product label. The company is recalling thousands of cases out of an abundance of caution in the hopes of avoiding a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction from consumers.

After receiving test results from a third-party laboratory, the company learned at least one of the meals in the lot contained trace amounts of milk protein. The company is recalling Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze with the lot number 60J0421. Affected products will also have a Best Before Date of 10/2023 and a UPC number of 42272-00043.