The Owner of the World's First Oscar-Nominated Airbnb Would Like to Be Left Alone

French director Justine Triet's film Anatomy of a Fall has five Oscar nominations including best picture and best actress in a leading role—for its star Sandra Hüller—heading into Sunday's awards ceremony. The film is a courtroom thriller set in the snowy French Alps and an emotional juggernaut that has already earned Cannes Film Festival's prestigious Palme d'Or. It's also a critics' favorite to take home a lot of hardware during the 96th Academy Awards this weekend even though, as an international film, it received less US press compared to some of its flashier counterparts like Barbie and Oppenheimer. You can't even stream the movie for free until March 22, when it will debut on Hulu.

For those who haven't seen the film yet, here's a quick explainer: The story centers on the suspicious death of a man, the trial that results from it, and the intricate ways the man's wife and son may be involved. Pivotal to the story is where the death occurs: a lovely chalet in Villarembert, a small town in Savoie, France. The home's balcony is integral to the film, and so the chalet essentially becomes an additional character in the film. Unlike so many of the magnificent sets involved in creating this year's other best picture nominees, like Barbie's Dreamhouse or the Oppenheimer laboratories, you can actually find the Anatomy of a Fall house on Airbnb. But after countless articles, viral tweets, and even features on French TV news shows, the owner of the "Chalet cosy á la montange" (cozy mountain chalet) have removed the listing from Airbnb. The listing was still online and available for rentals on March 4, but by March 8, the listing was gone. Before it was taken down, the chalet was booked out until 2025, and only cost $110 per night.

The fact that the listing was taken down is not too surprising, considering the response Thrillist got from Pascaline Lebordais, the owner of the chalet, when we reached out for comment. "I'm sorry but few reporters have already asked us for information about our chalet," Lebordais told Thrillist via email. "There are a lot of publications (really too much) [sic] on French websites about the possibility of renting our chalet on Airbnb, most of them without our agreement."

"We just would like to stay calm now," Lebordais continued. "Please, do not write about the chalet, the only interesting subject should be the film!" Well, I'm only writing about the film to inform you that, contrary to all of the press and viral tweets, you can no longer rent the Anatomy of a Fall house on Airbnb. But if you want to find some chalets that give you the vibe of the movie (grim!), you can still find plenty of not-Oscar-nominated vacation rentals in Villarembert for a snowy getaway.

