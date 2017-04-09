Anchor Gets Caught Daydreaming on Live TV in Hilarious News Blooper

Whether you'll admit it or not, part of being good at almost any job is figuring out how to look like you're working when you're actually daydreaming for minutes at a time. And while you may have the luxury of spacing out while staring at your computer screen, a hilarious news blooper involving a distracted anchor shows that TV news presenters aren't quite as lucky.
As you can see in the clip (shown above), a presenter for Australia's ABC News 24 looks distractedly at her pen during the end of a pre-taped segment, when suddenly, the show's producers cut back to her during the live broadcast. This, of course, isn't particularly uncommon, but it's the presenter's reaction to realizing she's on the air that's so funny and kind of amazing. Watch as she literally gasps, then recovers from the blunder by introducing the next segment like a damn pro.
Sure, you may get to freely daydream in front of your computer screen all day, but good luck recovering as well as the presenter did if or when your boss ever notices.
