A Scuba Diver Discovered a 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword

Diving for treasure is something many kids fantasize about doing. You'd go to the beach, and you'd swim around in the waves, and voila! You would come across an old pirate ship or a trunk of golden coins. One man brought that childhood dream to life when he was diving off the HaCarmel Coast in Israel.

Shlomi Katzin was scuba diving when he discovered a treasure trove of ancient stones, anchors, and pottery pieces. But Katzin's most exciting discovery was a 900-year-old sword that was used during the Crusades. Measuring in at over three feet long, the sword was covered in barnacles, but you could still clearly see the classic shape. Katzin didn't keep the incredible find to himself. Instead, he reported it to Israeli authorities.

"The iron sword has been preserved in perfect condition and is a beautiful and rare find. It evidently belonged to a Crusader knight," said Nir Distelfeld, Inspector for the Israel Antiquities Authority's Robbery Prevention Unit, in a statement. "It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor, and swords."

The Israeli Antiquities Authority will put the sword on display once it is cleaned and restored, and Katzin will receive special commendation for being a good citizen. And now, more can be learned about the history of that area.

"The archaeological finds at the site show that it served as a small, temporary natural anchorage for ships seeking shelter. Identification of the various finds shows that the anchorage was used as early as the Late Bronze Age, 4,000 years ago," Kobi Sharvit, the director of the Israel Antiquities Authority's Marine Archaeology Unit, said. "The recent discovery of the sword suggests that the natural cove was also used in the Crusader period, some 900 years ago."