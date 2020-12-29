Archaeologists Unearthed an Ancient Roman Snack Bar from the Ruins of Pompeii

Have you ever wondered what ancient Romans snacked on as they roamed about town? Archaeologists have an idea now, after digging up a snack bar in the ruins of Pompeii.

The Thermopolium of Regio V, which was first discovered by archaeologists in 2019, is an ancient, grab-and-go food spot that's now fully excavated, offering researchers a clearer glimpse at daily life way back when. For context, thermopolium means "a place where something hot is sold"—think food trucks in the Greco-Roman Period.

"The possibilities for study of this thermopolium are exceptional, because for the first time an area of this type has been excavated in its entirety, and it has been possible to carry out all the analyses that today’s technology permits," said Massimo Osanna, interim director general of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, in a press release.