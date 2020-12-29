Archaeologists Unearthed an Ancient Roman Snack Bar from the Ruins of Pompeii
Now we know how to eat as the Romans ate.
Have you ever wondered what ancient Romans snacked on as they roamed about town? Archaeologists have an idea now, after digging up a snack bar in the ruins of Pompeii.
The Thermopolium of Regio V, which was first discovered by archaeologists in 2019, is an ancient, grab-and-go food spot that's now fully excavated, offering researchers a clearer glimpse at daily life way back when. For context, thermopolium means "a place where something hot is sold"—think food trucks in the Greco-Roman Period.
"The possibilities for study of this thermopolium are exceptional, because for the first time an area of this type has been excavated in its entirety, and it has been possible to carry out all the analyses that today’s technology permits," said Massimo Osanna, interim director general of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, in a press release.
The Regio V snack bar is adorned with four prominent fresco paintings:
- An illustration of a thermopolium on one end of the counter is likely a painting of Regio V itself, shown as a sort of business trademark.
- The front of the counter features a nautical scene, depicting a Nereid (a sea nymph in Greek mythology) riding a sea-horse.
- A painting of a dog on a leash was probably used to warn customers that there was a dog nearby—because before there were bodega cats, there were thermopolium pups.
- There's an image of two ready-to-cook mallard ducks and a rooster, which experts determined were on the menu at Regio V.
Several other artifacts and remains were uncovered at the site of the Regio V snack bar, including human bones, pantry items, and food residue. Here's the full inventory:
- Fragments of duck bones, like the mallards in the painting, alongside fragments of swine, goats, fish, and snails. Researchers believe these animals were used in the dishes sold at Regio V.
- Human bones belonging to at least two individuals killed when Mount Vesuvius buried Pompeii in 79 AD. One individual has been identified as a person over the age of 50 who was likely on some type of bed when the volcano erupted.
- The complete skeleton of an adult dog that was much smaller and scrawnier than the one depicted in the painting.
- Nine amphorae, which are long, two-handled jars.
- A bronze patera, which is a shallow bowl used for pouring libations.
- Two flasks.
- A ceramic table olla, which is a wide jar that was common at the time.
"The materials which have been discovered have indeed been excavated and studied from all points of view by an interdisciplinary team composed of professionals in the fields of physical anthropology, archaeology, archaeobotany, archaeozoology, geology, and vulcanology," said Osanna.
More information about the historical significance of Regio V and next steps for researchers can be found on the Archaeological Park of Pompeii's website.
