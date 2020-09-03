In Viral City Council Speech, Man Says Boneless Wings Are 'Just Chicken Tenders'

"I'm Ander Christensen," said a Nebraska legend who stood before the Lincoln city council on August 31. "We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control."

This problem was... boneless chicken wings.

In a video of a council meeting that immediately went viral on YouTube, Christensen argued that boneless chicken wings should not be called boneless chicken wings, because poultry without bones already has another societally accepted name: chicken tenders.

Christensen posited that boneless chicken wings should be included in the conversation about chicken tenders, and that the city should "remove the name boneless wings from our menus and from our hearts" because it causes harm and confusion.

"I go into nice family restaurants and see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine," he said. Christensen's plea caused immediate brouhaha -- a person off-screen burst out laughing. A woman in-frame, previously bemused, began to smize, then chortle.