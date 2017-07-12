President Trump's Tweets Are Chillingly Hilarious When Read by Gollum

It's no secret that the president loves to tweet. If you stay abreast of the news cycle, you’re aware that most of his tweets are not happy. So it makes sense that President Trump’s tweets, which usually take on a victimized tone due to his ongoing crusade against the media, would sound extra good coming from the mouth of a similarly persecuted character, Gollum.
The actor who played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Andy Serkis, appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. Colbert asked Serkis to read some of Trump’s tweets in his Gollum/Smeagol voice, and calling it hilarious would be a sad understatement. The impression comes at the video’s 3:30 mark, so feel free to skip ahead. You’ll notice the actor tackles the infamous “covfefe” tweet that sent the internet into hysterics and generally meant nothing, despite what some amateur Twitter detectives said about it.
Perhaps the president, who needs some help handling press conferences, might call on Serkis to the esteemed position of White House Press Secretary. Otherwise, we’ll have to transport to Middle Earth to get the full effect of the president's diatribes, or at least have to wait until the new season of Saturday Night Live.
