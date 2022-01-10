Infant Formula Has Been Recalled Due to 'Health Risk'

The Detroit-based Moor Herbs company has recalled its Angel Formula infant formula. The recall notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) says the product "did not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirement for infant formula, even though it is marketed as such."

Laboratory tests revealed that iron, sodium, and potassium levels were "well over" the maximum amount allowed. Furthermore, it did not have vitamin D, "and a vitamin D deficiency can potentially lead to rickets, a softening and weakening of bones."

The recall says the formula was primarily sold through its Detroit retail store, as well as its website. The recalled products were sold in 16-ounce plastic bottles, and the labels do not have a UPC of lot code to dig up. "We began shipping this product in February of 2019," the company says, "and all units in distribution are included in this recall." Fortunately, the company adds that it has no reports of illnesses or injuries connected to the formula at this time.

The notice tells parents and caregivers to stop using the product and return it for a refund. (Throwing it out will also do the trick.)