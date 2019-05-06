Angry Dany Is a Meme That a Lot of People Can Relate To

Stop for the Gas, Stay for the Grub
Another episode closer to the end of Game of Thrones; another strangely relatable Daenerys meme.
Two episodes back, after "Winterfell," Emilia Clarke's character gave the world the passive-aggressive Daenerys meme, taken from her private conversation with Sansa Stark. In this week's episode, "The Last of the Starks," a post-Battle of Winterfell Daenerys is smiling a whole lot less. At the very end of the episode, the Dragon Queen watches as Cersei executes Missandei, who is kind of Daenerys' only friend.
It was a rough episode for the potential queen. She can't get past the whole Jon is her nephew thing, people are plotting against her, Rhaegal dies, and the final insult was the death of Missandei. When Daenerys turns around in the episode's final moment at the walls of King's Landing, she's irate. She's ready to kill. It's not hard to see it in her eyes.
This is the moment people latched onto and quickly turned into the latest Game of Thrones meme.
Here are some of the best posts with angry Daenerys.
Of course, many people were just using that striking image to communicate how they felt about the episode.
