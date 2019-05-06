Thrillist
Entertainment

Angry Dany Is a Meme That a Lot of People Can Relate To

By Published On 05/06/2019 By Published On 05/06/2019
angry daenerys meme game of thrones
HBO

This post contains spoilers up through Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4. Visit Beyond the Wall, our official Game of Thrones hub page for recaps, theories, spoilers, explainers, and the best episodes of all time.

Another episode closer to the end of Game of Thrones; another strangely relatable Daenerys meme.

Two episodes back, after "Winterfell," Emilia Clarke's character gave the world the passive-aggressive Daenerys meme, taken from her private conversation with Sansa Stark. In this week's episode, "The Last of the Starks," a post-Battle of Winterfell Daenerys is smiling a whole lot less. At the very end of the episode, the Dragon Queen watches as Cersei executes Missandei, who is kind of Daenerys' only friend. 

It was a rough episode for the potential queen. She can't get past the whole Jon is her nephew thing, people are plotting against her, Rhaegal dies, and the final insult was the death of Missandei. When Daenerys turns around in the episode's final moment at the walls of King's Landing, she's irate. She's ready to kill. It's not hard to see it in her eyes. 

This is the moment people latched onto and quickly turned into the latest Game of Thrones meme. 

Here are some of the best posts with angry Daenerys. 

Of course, many people were just using that striking image to communicate how they felt about the episode.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer on the news team at Thrillist. Follow him @dlukenelson.