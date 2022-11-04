Angry Orchard Has a Boozy Baked Apple Pie That's Perfect for Holiday Parties

Become the most impressive person at your Friendsgiving gathering with Angry Orchard's new Boozy Baked Apple Pies. The fresh pies are made in partnership with the Brooklyn-based pie shop Four & Twenty Blackbirds. Angry Orchard's newest cider, Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Hard Cider, is infused into each pie.

Angry Orchard's Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Hard Cider is made with a blend of juicy apples, nutmeg, and notes of creamy vanilla ice cream and is finished off with buttery, baked flavors. In other words, it tastes exactly how all the best-baked apple pies taste.

The Four & Twenty pie will be made with Empire and Jonamac apple varieties grown on the Angry Orchard in New York's Hudson Valley. The pie will be lightly spiced and come with a caramel sauce infused with hard cider and topped off with a toasty, buttery oat crumble.

"Cider is the perfect addition to any holiday table, whether paired with the meal or used as an ingredient," said Joe Gaynor, Cider Maker for Angry Orchard, in a press release. "The love for apples doesn't stop at Cider making at our Orchard and we know a good apple pie when we find one. Bringing our seasonal favorite Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Cider with apples grown here on the Orchard to the expert bakers at Four & Twenty Blackbirds, we made a Boozy Baked Apple Pie that's sure to leave a lasting impression."

You can order the pies for nationwide delivery through the Four & Twenty Blackbirds website. Each pie will be $44 and will include free shipping.