Angry Orchard's New Insider's Club Gets You Quarterly Shipments of Hard Cider

Staying home—be it to work, drink, whatever—has become heroic by way of the pandemic. You no longer need an excuse to skip the obligatory happy hours. It's simply the right thing to do. That doesn't mean, however, that you've gotta skip that ritual 5 o'clock cocktail as a result. You'll just be pouring it yourself.

Angry Orchard is now launching its first-ever Cider Club to help you with just that. The boozy beverage maker is releasing a series of small-batch hard ciders straight from its New York Hudson Valley HQ and shipped to your door. The seasonally-inspired program, which will release new tastes each quarter, will include three ciders each with detailed tasting notes and food pairings.