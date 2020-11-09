Angry Orchard Is Releasing a Cheese Wheel Made With Hard Cider

It's that time of year when you've got to muster up every last ounce of creativity and start shopping for your friends, family, co-workers, neighbors, whoever. It's arguably easier said than done. How do you buy for the person that's got everything, you ask? You get them a wheel of cheese made with actual hard cider.

Unless, of course, you've got some lactose-intolerant pals in your crew—in which case, abort mission immediately. Angry Orchard has partnered with Jasper Hill Cheese to create a unique wheel of Willoughby that's made with the company's Unfiltered Crisp Apple Hard Cider.

"Willoughby is a soft, washed-rind cheese developed by Jasper Hill Farm, a gorgeous working dairy farm and creamery based in Vermont," Angry Orchard said in a statement via email. "The Willoughby x Angry Orchard cheese delivers a succulent and buttery flavor, paired perfectly with Unfiltered’s distinct crisp apple taste and available for purchase nationally at jasperhillfarm.com!"