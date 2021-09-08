Angry Orchard Partners with Bushwick Kitchen to Create 3 New Hot Sauces

There's no better way to wash down a spicy meal than with a swig of cold beer. Angry Orchard knows this, so the company partnered with sauce masters Bushwick Kitchen to create cider-inspired hot sauces.

The Bushwick Kitchen created three Angry Orchard cider-inspired hot sauces. The Peach Mango Habanero is inspired by Angry Orchard's Peach Mango Cider and includes a matchup of peaches, mangos, Scotch bonnet peppers, coriander, cumin, ginger, and cider vinegar. The Crisp Apple Jalapeño sauce blends cider apples from Angry Orchard's Cider House with serrano, jalapeños, apple butter, basil, and ginger. Last but not least, the Strawberry Jalapeño hot sauce pairs strawberries with habaneros, jalapeños, and Bushwick Kitchen's gochujang paste.

The sauces are available for purchase at Bushwick Kitchen's website and in-person at Angry Orchard's Cider House in Walden, New York. Each bottle retails for $13.99, and you find pairing recommendations for each sauce on Bushwick Kitchen's website. The Peach Mango Cider, for example, is suggested as a good addition to mac and cheese and breakfast sandwiches.