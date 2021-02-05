Angry Orchard Gets a Head Start on Spring With 2 New Fruit Flavors

Cider is mostly synonymous with fall, but Angry Orchard is known for producing hard ciders that pair nicely with any season. In addition to its apple varieties, the Hudson Valley company also makes pear and rosé ciders. And now, it’s furthering those fruity options with new peach mango and a strawberry varieties.

Angry Orchard announced the new products, Angry Orchard Peach Mango and Angry Orchard Strawberry, this week, saying the peaches, mangos, and strawberries are blended with bittersweet apples for "a juicy, naturally sweet cider with a balanced finish."