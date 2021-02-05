Angry Orchard Gets a Head Start on Spring With 2 New Fruit Flavors
Peach mango and strawberry seem practically poolside.
Cider is mostly synonymous with fall, but Angry Orchard is known for producing hard ciders that pair nicely with any season. In addition to its apple varieties, the Hudson Valley company also makes pear and rosé ciders. And now, it’s furthering those fruity options with new peach mango and a strawberry varieties.
Angry Orchard announced the new products, Angry Orchard Peach Mango and Angry Orchard Strawberry, this week, saying the peaches, mangos, and strawberries are blended with bittersweet apples for "a juicy, naturally sweet cider with a balanced finish."
"Using a complex blend of traditional cider making apples as our foundation, we've found the addition of vibrant fruits like peaches and mangos can bring some subtle tart notes into the fold for a bright, really flavorful and easy to drink cider,” Ryan Burk, Angry Orchard’s head cider maker said in a statement. “It's a careful mix that allows all of the fruit in our new styles of cider to shine."
Packaged in vibrant cans fit for the ‘gram, the 5% ABV peach mango and strawberry flavors are available nationwide in 12-ounce six packs and 16- or 24-ounce singles. Price varies based on location.
