First, Hershey's gave fans this very big box of Halloween candy. Now we are getting another big box, but this one is full of mystery and alcohol instead of candy. This spooky season Angry Orchard is bringing fans its limited-edition Mystery Mix.

The Mystery Mix box has eight different cans of Angry Orchard, and although the flavors inside are supposed to be on the hush, hush, we got the scoop. Made in partnership with GiveThemBeer and Bushwick Kitchen, the boxes will include the brand's recently resurrected Cinnful Apple Cider. The box of beer will also have two cans each of Crisp Apple, Peach Mango, and Strawberry.

On top of getting a fun box of sweet and fruity beers, 25 fans will have a chance to win $500 to spend on Halloween party essentials. All you have to do is keep your eyes peeled for the lucky box with a winning prize card included. Starting today, boxes will be available for purchase for $25 at GiveThemBeer.com. You never know, maybe you'll get a sweet box of beer and a sweet prize.