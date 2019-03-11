Angry Taco Bell Customer Returns Order, Storms Behind Counter, and Makes His Own Food

Compared to the deliciously perfect airbrushed versions of fast food that get hyped in advertisements, the real-life versions of your combo meal can come out looking a tad disappointing to say the least. That's just one of the harsh truths most people have come to accept. Well, maybe except for one man in South Carolina, who recently grew so frustrated with what he considered to be a sub-par meal from Taco Bell that he went rogue, hopped behind the counter, and made it himself.
After ordering a Mexican Pizza from the drive-thru at a Taco Bell in Spartanburg, South Carolina last week, a man decided the one they made him didn't have enough meat on it, so he went inside to complain. After an employee made another Mexican Pizza that also didn't meet his meat standards, he demanded a refund. That's when things took a bit of a turn, because when they refused to give him his money back he "grew enraged" and went behind the counter to make his own, according to the site GoUpstate.
As you might expect, the employees weren't too pumped to have some random dude in their space, handling food without protective gloves and reportedly "using foul language." They asked him to leave several times, but he proceeded to make himself his own fresh Mexican Pizza (with presumably as much meat as he felt suitable), and eventually left. However, employees did call the cops, who showed up shortly after the man had taken off.
Authorities are hoping that surveillance footage may help track down the suspect, who has hopefully cooled off a bit since enjoying his own meatier Mexican Pizza.
Just another reminder that if you want something done right, you should do it yourself. Though, uh, maybe not in a place of business where you're not welcome to, because that's just kind of a jerk move.
