You Could Win Free Beer for Your Entire City Just by Recycling

Anheuser-Busch wants us to recycle more. To push that initiative, the brewing company is inspiring us the best way it knows how, with booze.

In partnership with the MLB and NFL comes the National Recycling League, a coalition promoting reduced waste on game day. This means that you could win free beer for your entire city by tossing that aluminum can in that blue bin instead of littering.

"At Anheuser-Busch, we approach everything we do—including sustainability—with an innovation mindset so that we can create an outsized impact," CEO of Anheuser-Busch Brendan Whitworth said in a press release. "Through the National Recycling League, we are thrilled to bring together our team partners and sports fans to work towards a shared dream of a future with less game day waste and more cheers."