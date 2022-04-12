You Could Win Free Beer for Your Entire City Just by Recycling
Score a round on Anheuser-Busch by doing your part.
Anheuser-Busch wants us to recycle more. To push that initiative, the brewing company is inspiring us the best way it knows how, with booze.
In partnership with the MLB and NFL comes the National Recycling League, a coalition promoting reduced waste on game day. This means that you could win free beer for your entire city by tossing that aluminum can in that blue bin instead of littering.
"At Anheuser-Busch, we approach everything we do—including sustainability—with an innovation mindset so that we can create an outsized impact," CEO of Anheuser-Busch Brendan Whitworth said in a press release. "Through the National Recycling League, we are thrilled to bring together our team partners and sports fans to work towards a shared dream of a future with less game day waste and more cheers."
Now that Major League Baseball is finally underway again, more than 10 teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, and Washington Nationals, have committed as inaugural members of the National Recycling League. These teams will offer different ballpark activations like recyclable aluminum cups, in-seat recycling decals, and signs asking fans to "recycle like a champion."
So what about the free beer? Teams will go head-to-head, competing to see which fans recycle the most bottles and cans between Opening Day and May 31. The winning city will score a round on Anheuser-Busch itself.
"Major League Baseball and our Clubs are excited to collaborate with Anheuser-Busch on the launch of their National Recycling League initiative. This commitment to environmental stewardship by our long-term partner perfectly aligns with our continued efforts to bring more recycling options and sustainable practices to our ballparks," MLB's Senior Director of Ballpark Operations and sustainability Paul Hanlon said in the release.