Anheuser-Busch Is Compensating 'Rita' Drinkers, Here's How to Get Your Money

Back in the early aughts, Anheuser-Busch released a lineup of margarita-inspired malt beverages before the malt beverage craze kicked off nearly a decade later. But apparently, no one realized the Bud Light Rita doesn't actually contain tequila, and now, you can snag free cash because of it.

A class action lawsuit was filed against the brand, which ultimately dropped its "Bud Light," moniker for misleading customers to believe the product contained spirits, Food & Wine reports.

"Nowhere on the packaging did [the plaintiff] see a disclaimer or any other statement indicating that the margarita product does not contain tequila, or that the product is just a flavored beer," the complaint read, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

An official settlement was reached last month, and while Anheuser-Busch has admitted no wrongdoing, the company is financially compensating consumers that drank the Rita products. To claim your free cash, head over to RitasSettlement.com.

Here are the stipulations. You must have purchased the product for your own consumption between January 1, 2018 and July 19, 2022. If you provide proof of purchase of one of 112 Rita-branded drinks included in the settlement, you are eligible for up to $21.25 per household. If you don't have proof of purchase, you could still make up to $9.75.