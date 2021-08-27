Anheuser-Busch Is Making Boxed Cocktails with 12% ABV & 20 Servings The pilot program kicks off this fall with hopes for a broader release in spring 2022.

It's possible that in your 20s, you drank Franzia straight from the spout. Maybe you even slapped the bag. Don't worry. We won't tell anyone. It's a rite of passage, really. But despite its low-brow reputation, boxed wine has made a surprising climb up the status ladder thanks to favorites like Bota Box and House Wine. In fact, the concept has earned enough respect to inspire Anheuser-Busch to box its own booze. The drink giant isn't, however, going the wine route. Rather it's releasing a first-of-its-kind boxed cocktail. Currently launching exclusively across Georgia and Arizona as part of a pilot program, the 12% ABV Boxology boasts bartender quality drinks in a convenient-as-ever format with 20 servings.

"It was still complicated because no one had done it before," Vice President of Innovation Jake Kirsch told Thrillist. "So we really like the ability to pilot because can move very quickly to learn in a smaller way. It allows us to really understand what the potential is in something before we make it a bet, invest a lot of money, and go big. But of course, we have high expectations for this." The innovation was born out of the company's own internal Shark Tank-inspired competition just earlier this year. After quickly realizing "no one has done this," Anheuser-Busch set the ball in motion for a launch.

"Boxed wine has been around for a while, canned cocktails have been around, but actually no one has done this," Kirsch said. "Especially offering a couple different cocktails, which really fits that occasion of, 'my friends are over. I'm trying to entertain a group.' That was the genesis of the idea." Boxology Cocktail's initial debut features two flavors, Rum Punch and Mai Tai, with 10 servings of each to a box. And should the fall rollout be as successful as expected, Anheuser-Busch is gearing up for a broader release with additional flavors come spring 2022. And while convenience is an obvious selling point, Kirsch is quick to point out its quality as well. "There's a reason why boxed wine exists. It ensures the quality of the product because it never came into contact with the air," he said. "That was always the thing. It's a similar thing here. It's just as good as the day that we packaged it to when it's opened and you can put it in the fridge. Because of the way the technology works, it squeezes the air as you go to always make sure you're getting something really fresh."

