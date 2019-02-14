Zoos Are Having a Pun Contest for Valentine's Day & You Otter See the Results

Valentine's Day is a cheesy holiday. You might as well embrace its absurdity. From heart-shaped food to it being the floral industry's Black Friday, it's kind of silly on a bunch of levels. You can argue otherwise, but it's a day marked by punny cards for friends and chalky pieces of candy with sweet nothings stamped onto the face.
So, you have to respect that zoos from San Diego to Perth, Australia had a "Pun Off" on Twitter to mark the holiday using the hashtag #VDayPunOff. (It's a different approach than offering to name cockroaches after your ex-partner.) The volley of puns included lewd messages and zoos digging into their well of zoological education for some excellent deep cut puns. (Bin chickens? Niiiiiice.)
It didn't take much prodding for zoos, along with botanical gardens and anyone else with lynx to the natural world, to caiman board and share the puns they'd be heron.
Here are a few of the best tweets from the day-long zoo pun-a-thon. They were truly gibbon it their all.
This far from Father's Day it's rare to get so many puns and bad dad jokes. So, thanks, zoos. You everything iguana be.
