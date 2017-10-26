James Corden Got Anna Wintour to Eat Bacon-Wrapped Pizza Last Night

It may not be a Devil Wears Prada sequel, but the real-life Miranda Priestly -- Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour -- ate bacon-wrapped pizza last night on the Late Late Show with James Corden. If that's not a satisfying character arc with an uplifting message about the capacity of the human spirit, then what is?
Wintour, who is now the artistic director of publishing giant Condé Nast, and Corden were playing a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," a Late Late Show variant of truth or dare. In the game, they took turns answering uncomfortable questions. If either found their question unappealing, they could instead eat "disgusting foods."
Dishes included the aptly named "Heart Attack on a Plate" (a cheeseburger with bacon in a donut), pickled pig feet, a chili dog smoothie, a bull penis (which Corden ended up trying), a June bug, deep-fried butter, a 1,000-year-old egg, and the bacon-wrapped slice of pizza.
As Corden put it, "Anna, we read about you that your worst nightmare to eat is not the weird things that we've got here, it's actual fast food -- that's your nightmare, you won't touch it."
Wintour claimed that she couldn't remember the last time she'd eaten pizza at all. That changed after she couldn't bring herself to rank the designers Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Ralph Lauren from best to worst.
Instead, she took a bite of a slice of the ultra-greasy pizza that had been mummified in bacon, and her heart presumably grew two sizes that day. Frankly, it was all a little perverse.
