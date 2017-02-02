Meet the Bunny Bowl, Which Is Even More Adorable Than the Puppy Bowl

Much like the Puppy Bowl, the Bunny Bowl will be some simulacrum of a football game, lasting four quarters at "a miniature Bay Area Stadium."

The goal is straightforward. They want to promote rabbit adoption and all of the play-ears are available for adoption after the game. For helping out, Annie's is going to be making a donation to Rabbit Ears at the end of the game as well. Annie's says they got involved because they wanted to honor their "beloved mascot and official Rabbit of Approval, Bernie."