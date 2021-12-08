These are the Best Bars in the World for 2021

Whether you're an absolute homebody or a social butterfly, odds are you have a go-to bar. It could be a seedy joint that serves lukewarm beer and good vibes, or an upscale bar with a cocktail menu for days. Whatever it's like, everyone thinks their bar is the best bar, and while that may be true to them, we can now say definitively which bars in the world are the best thanks to the annual World's 50 Best Bars list, which just dropped.

The list is created using extensive research—it goes way beyond just going out for a pint or three with friends. The list consults a number of industry professionals, from bar owners and bartenders to drinks writers and cocktail experts, who vote on their favorites. The research culminated in an awards ceremony held in London on Tuesday.

Here are the 20 best bars in the world:

1. Connaught Bar in London

2. Tayer + Elementary in London

3. Paradiso in Barcelona

4. The clumsies in Athens

5. Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires

6. Licorería Limantour in Mexico City

7. Coa in Hong Kong

8. El Copitas in St. Petersburg

9. Jigger & Pony in Singapore

10. Katana Kitten in New York

11. Two Schmucks in Barcelona

12. Hanky Panky in Mexico City

13. Insider Bar in Moscow

14. Baba au Rum

15. Manhattan in Singapore

16. Atlas in Singapore

17. Zuma in Dubai

18. The SG Club in Tokyo

19. Drink Kong in Rome

20. 1930 in Milan

London's Connaught Bar placed No. 1 for the second year in a row. It's just one of three bars to do that in the 13 years the awards have been active. Tayer + Elementary, meanwhile, climbed several spots to claim No. 2 after it was dubbed 2020's highest-ranking new entry.

New York, which seems to have a bar on just about every block, had only two establishments on the list. Europe had the majority of winners, and 17 countries were represented in total.

You can find the full list of The World's Best Bars here.