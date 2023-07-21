The 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Is Coming, Here's How to See It

This October, if you live in North, Central or South America, you're in for a celestial treat—courtesy of our very own sun and moon.

On October 14, the annular solar eclipse will take place, and it will be visible either fully or partially (depending on location) across the Americas. If you're unfamiliar with what an annular solar eclipse is, the name gives a perfect idea of what to expect. It is an annular, or ring-shaped, phenomenon, in the sense that you will catch the moon placing itself in front of the sun in a way that creates a "ring of fire" effect right around it.

Why doesn't the moon cover the entirety of the sun, though? Well, that has to do with where the moon is placed when annular solar eclipses happen. The reason why you get to see the ring of fire is because the moon passes between the sun and the Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth, which makes it appear smaller than the sun from our perspective. Hence the annular eclipse shape.

There are, however, different phases to the eclipse, and depending on where you're located, you might be lucky enough to witness a total eclipse or a partial one. Either way, to see it, you must place yourself along the path of annularity, which, as NASA explains, are "the locations on Earth from which the moon will appear to pass across the center of the sun."

In the US, you have plenty of locations to choose from. According to NASA, the annular solar eclipse will begin in Oregon at 9:13 am PDT, and it will end in Texas at 12:03 pm PDT. After that, it will move to Mexico, and it will pass over Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. In South America, it will cross Colombia, and it will finally pass over Northern Brazil before ending around sunset time in the Atlantic Ocean.

Thankfully, NASA put together a table highlighting where and when the eclipse will be visible from a few select US cities. In Alturas, California, annularity will be maximum at 9:20 am PDT, while in Richfield, Utah maximum annularity will be reached at 10:28 am MDT. From San Antonio, Texas, instead peak annularity will be visible at 11:54 CDT. To take a look at the entire table, you can visit this website. You can also view the path of the annular solar eclipse (and compare it to the path of totality for the upcoming 2024 solar eclipse) on the NASA map below: