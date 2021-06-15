A Finnish Brewery Is Using Goose Poop to Make a Stout Beer

The craft beer industry is known to get creative, fearlessly going where other industries are afraid to. Usually, that means new ways of brewing or tasty and unique flavors. It can also mean things get a little weird, whether it's infusing beer with a cereal flavor, creating a fried chicken-inspired brew, or developing a stout made with goose poop.

Admittedly, the former two sound way more enticing than the latter. That didn't stop Ant Brew, a Finnish microbrewery, from going there anyway. The company's Wasted Potential Imperial Stout was inspired by the city of Lahti, where the brewery is based, according to Food & Wine. Ant Brew created its...innovative...new beer in celebration of Lahti being named the European Green Capital 2021 and having a "wasteless circular economy," per the outlet.

The company has a whole line of Wasted Potential craft beers, which is meant to highlight food waste and other issues. Most beers in the line feature less weird ingredients like wild herbs and food waste, but the brewery assures potential drinkers that the goose poop-infused beer is A-OK for drinking, despite whatever understandable hesitations you may have.

"The poop is used in a food-safe way to smoke malt to create a unique stout beer," according to an announcement from Ant Brew, per Food & Wine. "The goose droppings are gathered from local parks, where geese are causing a messy problem. Now, the local parks get cleaner and the special edition summer beverages are perfect for a picnic in the park—a true two birds with one stone type of solution."

Daring Finnish beer drinkers will have to wait to take a sip of Ant Brew's unusual beer. The city is releasing other Wasted Potential beers first. The stout won't be available until summer.

h/t Food & Wine