Shipwreck Discovered 10,000 Feet Below Icy Water a Century After It Sunk in the Antarctic

That was until this week, when Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust's expedition, called Endurance22, used an icebreaker ship and underwater drones to find the wreck. The journey was documented on the expedition's website . The Endurance was found at the bottom of the Weddell Sea, in the Southern Ocean near the Antarctica Peninsula.

An expedition ship that sank 10,000 feet below Antarctic ice in 1915 was discovered this week by a team of archaeologists, engineers, and other researchers. The ship, Endurance, belonged to British polar explorer Ernest Shackleton. The ship sank during an attempt to cross Antarctica via the South Pole. The crew survived but the ship was lost to the dark, frigid waters.

The Endurance was found in nearly perfect condition, according to the Associated Press. The word "Endurance" can still be read across the ship's stern in gold lettering and it is still standing upright on the sea floor. "This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen," Mensun Bound, the director of the exploration, told the AP.

Finding the ship was its own feat. No sunlight is able to reach 10,000 feet below the ocean's surface, and given the location, the water was incredibly cold. But the less-than-ideal conditions allowed the ship to stay so well preserved.

"We have made polar history with the discovery of Endurance, and successfully completed the world’s most challenging shipwreck search," expedition leader John Shears told the AP.

The ship will remain where it is now, so as to not disturb the Antarctic environment. The Endurance22 crew plans to take 3D laser scans of the ship so it can be featured in museum exhibitions.