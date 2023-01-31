This Company Wants to Fly You to Antarctica as Its First Chief Penguin Officer

Forget about turning on the TV on some penguin-focused documentary and get ready to set sail for an incredible journey. Antarctica21, the adventure travel specialist, is giving away a free trip to explore the White Continent and meet its iconic penguins. And the prize even comes with a flashy job title.

This year, Antarctica21 is turning 20 and it is celebrating by making a lucky penguin lover's dreams come true. Aimed at promoting the knowledge of this beautiful land and its feathered inhabitants, the trip will include a fly-and-sail expedition aboard a boutique ship. From December 7 through December 14, 2023, the winner will hop aboard the Ocean Nova expedition ship, and they'll be able to enjoy an incredible journey featuring guided excursions and gorgeous lodging.

The trip will officially begin in Chile, where a flight will take the winner directly to Antarctica. The roundtrip flight between Punta Arenas, Chile, and Antarctica is included, and so are the five nights of accommodations on the ship with full board. To make the commute between Chile and the White Continent even more seamless, the lucky winner will also get to spend two nights of lodging in Punta Arenas both pre and post-expedition.

If this sounds like your dream adventure, you'll be happy to know participating in the contest is fairly simple. All you have to do is apply to become the company's Chief Flying Penguin Officer. Learn about penguins by downloading the Antarctic Penguin Study Guide, answer three penguin-related questions correctly, and submit your entry. The winner will then be selected from all entries featuring correct answers, and will be announced on March 17. You have until then to apply on this website, and you must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

As the next Chief Flying Penguin Officer, you will have some responsibilities. First of all, you'll be responsible for traveling to Punta Arenas, which is not included in the prize. You will also have to learn more about Antarctica, and you'll attend presentations by polar wildlife experts. Finally, get ready for a full immersion in penguin studies, as you'll explore both lands and seas to learn more about the iconic birds and their habitat.For more information and to submit your application, you can visit this link.