Anthony Bourdain's Most Vital Travel Advice Will Save You a Headache

Anthony Bourdain -- everyone's favorite culinary explorer and sharply opinionated bon-vivant -- regularly travels the globe for his CNN show, Parts Unknown. He's been everywhere, whether it's ice fishing on a frozen lake in Montreal, or swimming among surreptitiously planted octopus in Sicily, Italy.
And since he's regularly consulted for his sage advice on seemingly everything under the sun -- for the perfect way to cook a steak, look no further -- Bourdain recently sat down with the New York Times to explain how he prefers to travel. In addition to what he likes to bring on trips, including his prized Brazilian jiu-jitsu attire, the celebrity chef explained how he keeps a level-head during grueling journeys, and how you can too:
“Don’t get angry; don’t be the person huffing and puffing and getting angry in the security line...It doesn’t help. Like a recidivist convict, you should go limp. Nothing else. And dress for security. I don’t carry liquids or gels, I don’t wear a belt or any jewelry, I get my stuff out and in the tray very quickly and I’m through.”
He continued on the theme of kindness and calmness, saying:
“Just be nice. Getting angry and frustrated in much of the world doesn’t help at all. It’s incomprehensible, you lose face, it makes you look ridiculous. Have a willingness to try new stuff. Be grateful for any hospitality offered. And be flexible in your plans, because a rigid itinerary is lethal to a good time.”
It's obviously easier said than done, but Bourdain does home in on something worthwhile here: A serene attitude will afford you a better trip in the longterm, regardless of how something unfolds. And speaking of which, now is probably the perfect time to start planning your summer vacation.
