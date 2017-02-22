News

Anthony Bourdain Met His Badass New Girlfriend Filming His Show

Getty Images

Mr. Anthony Bourdain, our favorite conscientious objector of assholes, is dating the Italian actress and director Asia Argento, Page Six confirmed this week, and we couldn't be happier for the couple. Their budding romance has apparently been in the works for a while now after filming an episode of Parts Unknown together last year.

In a CNN blog post about the recent episode, Bourdain actually revealed quite a bit about his feelings toward Argento, calling her "brilliant and always honest...truly magnificent." Much of that post is about him falling in love with Rome, but given the recent developments, it's not really hard to read between the lines given that he compares the two of them to "exotic birds" and writes evocatively of touring the city, eating in her home, and going to "a batshit crazy boxing club where we ate pasta ringside as gladiators pounded one another and the crowd hooted and roared." If that isn't love, what is?

"Asia has never given a fuck," Bourdain wrote of the xXx star and daughter of legendary filmmaker Dario Argento. Two months later, there are photos of them making out in Italian magazines. If there's a lesson to be learned here it's twofold: (1) Date someone who will challenge and be honest with you(2) Fall in love in Rome, stupid.

Parts Unknown/CNN

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

