Auction of Anthony Bourdain's Possessions Will Fund Scholarship to Study Abroad

Though he travelled the world, introduced us to new cultures and cuisines on TV, and wrote best-selling books, Anthony Bourdain was not a man of many luxurious possessions. He could easily have afforded all sorts of material possessions, but that wasn't who the globetrotting chef was. The late host of CNN's Parts Unknown sought out simple, well-crafted items -- belongings that were as reliable as he was as he traversed across the world and led us along while we watched in awe, admiration, and fascination.
Those items -- 240 of them to be exact -- will soon be auctioned off by Lark Mason, the auctioneer and antiques collector who has made appearances on PBS's Antiques Roadshow. Some of those assets include a steel and meteorite knife specifically crafted for Bourdain by legendary American bladesmith, Bob Kramer, as well as an Alpha Industries bomber jacket fitted with custom patches and gifted to Bourdain by the United States Navy.
The news comes on the heels of two posthumous Emmy awards given to Bourdain for Outstanding Informational Series or Special as well as Writing for a Non-Fiction Program in relation to Parts Unknown.
“He valued comfort, and he knew what looked good,” Laurie Woolever, Bourdain's former personal assistant, told The New York Times.
Additional items from the lot include a John Lurie painting, a vintage Peter Løvig Nielsen desk, and a bronze statue of the Michelin Man, face frozen in surprise.
Mason suspects the items are valued between $200,000 and $400,000, with 60% of the proceeds going to Bourdain’s wife and daughter. The other 40% of sales will be donated to the Culinary Institute of America to support a scholarship in Bourdain's name. The scholarship will provide students access to study abroad programs or funding to research international cuisine -- a bittersweet reminder of what the world has lost in Bourdain's absence, as well as the ways he continues to provide.
