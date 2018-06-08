The Food World and Beyond Reacts to Anthony Bourdain's Death

The passing of beloved TV host, author, and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who died unexpectedly Friday morning at age 61, is sending shock waves through the food world and beyond. Hordes of fans, friends, and colleagues have taken to Twitter and Instagram to pay tribute to the globe-trotting culinary superstar, offering up memories of the influential and irreverent star, and their devastation over the sudden loss.
Bourdain, whose various television series earned him famous friends, accolades, and admirers all over the world, was found dead from suicide in France, where he was working on an episode of his show, Parts Unknown. CNN confirmed his death in a statement, saying, "His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
Here's how the people who knew him are reacting:
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of resources.
