Anthony Bourdain Explains His Strict 'No Asshole' Rule

"It is truly a privilege to live by what I call the 'no asshole' rule. I don’t do business with assholes. I don’t care how much money they are offering me, or what project. Life is too short. Quality of life is important. I’m fortunate to collaborate with a lot of people who I respect and like, and I’d like to keep it that way."

Of course, as your morning commute or terrible co-workers remind you every day, not everyone gets to enjoy such a luxury. But it's certainly something to aspire to, right? Bourdain has similar thoughts on how food is often needlessly and annoyingly complicated by overanalyzing it.