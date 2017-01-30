Here's Why Anthony Bourdain Always Chooses the Window Seat

"Aisle, if you've got a weak bladder. Window, if you just want to sleep undisturbed," Bourdain told the magazine. "I'm a sleeper. I want to crash out. I've been doing this for years. I've been getting on planes for 200 days a year. As soon as I smell jet fuel, I'm out. I'm asleep for takeoff. I'm asleep for landing. I'm all about the window. I can wedge my head between the seat and the window during takeoff and fall asleep very nicely. And once I wake up in the air, I go back and as close to flat as the airline allows me. Nobody's stepping over me. And I'm not eating ..."

Of course, the sleeping strategy makes a lot of sense, if you think about how much time the dude spends on airplanes. Ripert, however, said he prefers the opposite, choosing the aisle seat when he flies -- especially when he's traveling with Bourdain.