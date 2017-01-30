Here's Why Anthony Bourdain Always Chooses the Window Seat

Anthony Bourdain said the first thing he does when visiting a new city is to hit up its local food market. Now, the globetrotting celebrity ex-cook and Parts Unknown host has another helpful travel tip, but this time for before you even book your flight.
In a new interview with Forbes, Bourdain and his longtime friend, Chef Eric Ripert of Le Bernardin, shared some of their best travel advice as well as their favorite places to visit around the world. Bourdain, who spends most of the year criss-crossing the globe on planes, also revealed why he strongly prefers the window seat on airplanes over an aisle seat. Hint: it has nothing to do with the view.
"Aisle, if you've got a weak bladder. Window, if you just want to sleep undisturbed," Bourdain told the magazine. "I'm a sleeper. I want to crash out. I've been doing this for years. I've been getting on planes for 200 days a year. As soon as I smell jet fuel, I'm out. I'm asleep for takeoff. I'm asleep for landing. I'm all about the window. I can wedge my head between the seat and the window during takeoff and fall asleep very nicely. And once I wake up in the air, I go back and as close to flat as the airline allows me. Nobody's stepping over me. And I'm not eating ..."
Of course, the sleeping strategy makes a lot of sense, if you think about how much time the dude spends on airplanes. Ripert, however, said he prefers the opposite, choosing the aisle seat when he flies -- especially when he's traveling with Bourdain.
"I take the aisle," he said in the interview. "I travel with [Bourdain] a lot. A couple of times, I was by the window, and when he starts to sleep, basically, all his saliva [goes] on your shoulder. And that's the beginning of it. Then he starts to fart. So that's why I take the aisle."
Smart man. Check out the full Q&A with Bourdain and Ripert over at Forbes.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.