Anthony Bourdain's Final Book Will Hit Stores This Spring

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide , which was originally due to publish in October 2020, features the late chef, writer, and professional globetrotter's personal musings on travel. However, the project was left unfinished following Bourdain's death in 2018. It was Woolever, along with a bevy of friends, family members, and colleagues who stepped in to finish what he had started.

The wait is nearly over. Anthony Bourdain 's posthumous travel guide—a 480-page, memoir-style book co-authored by his longtime friend and assistant Laurie Woolever—is finally set to hit bookstores this spring.

"This book will allow Tony’s fans and followers to continue to travel in his footsteps,” Woolever said in a statement last year. “It’s been my honor and pleasure to create a book that includes stories from his loved ones and colleagues. I was lucky to work closely with Tony for nearly a decade, and I’m so pleased to be able to share his reflections and insights about the world, as he saw it, in this guide."

The carefully curated guide features an intimate look at Bourdain's favorite places, as well as the perspectives of those nearest and dearest to the Parts Unknown host. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide is currently available for pre-order and will be released April 20, 2021.

"Anthony Bourdain saw more of the world than nearly anyone," the book description reads. "His travels took him from the hidden pockets of his hometown of New York to a tribal longhouse in Borneo, from cosmopolitan Buenos Aires, Paris, and Shanghai to Tanzania’s utter beauty and the stunning desert solitude of Oman’s Empty Quarter—and many places beyond."