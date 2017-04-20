Anthony Bourdain and Sienna Miller Guess Gross Secret Ingredients on 'Fallon'

Anthony Bourdain dropped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to plug the ninth season of his CNN show Parts Unknown, which premieres April 30. As anyone who has watched even five minutes of The Tonight Show under Jimmy Fallon's leadership knows, he's basically an inverse Jigsaw Killer. He doesn't want to hurt anyone but is definitely going to force you to play a game against your will.
Bourdain and Sienna Miller were subjected to a taste-testing game cruel enough that each participant had a puke bucket under the table. The two guests and Fallon were given plate after plate of what (mostly) looked like normal food. The catch was each course had a gross secret ingredient they had to guess.
The buffet included mozzarella sticks encrusted with juicy fruit gum, blackened Louisiana catfish coated in Oreo dust, Sriracha parfaits, and kraft cheese popsicles. It's horrible enough you almost want to try a bite out of curiosity.
Even though Bourdain threw away one turn by guessing the secret ingredient was oxycontin, he managed to pull out a victory in the end with some loosely accurate guesses.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.