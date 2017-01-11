Anthony Bourdain's Working on a New Documentary Movie

Anthony Bourdain just launched a new cookbook, is currently on a live tour across the country, and is continuing work on his highly anticipated international market in NYC all while hosting his CNN show, Parts Unknown. And yet, the globetrotting food personality and diehard Road House fan has another big project in the works: a new documentary that takes on the global food waste epidemic.

Bourdain will star in the new film, WASTED! The Story of Food Waste, which will be produced through a partnership between his production company, Zero Point Zero Production, and the The Rockefeller Foundation, according to a report by Variety. As the title suggests, the documentary will use cooking, science, and Bourdain's MO, travel, to shine a critical light on the staggering amount of perfectly good food that is thrown away all over the world.