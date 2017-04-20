News

Anthony Bourdain Names the Worst Crime Against Food and Rates Food Trends

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Anthony Bourdain stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to plug the upcoming ninth season of Parts Unknown. As a web extra from his time with Jimmy Fallon -- which included a gross secret ingredient game -- Bourdain sat down to give his unvarnished opinion on food trends. 

As usual, Bourdain didn't pull his punches. He says truffle oil is "horrible." He continued, "It's about as edible as Astroglide, and it's made of the same stuff." (That'd be purified water, glycerin, propylene glycol, polyquaternium 15, methylparaben, and propylparaben. There's no truffle in Astroglide.)

That was a brutal assessment, but truffle oil doesn't even get the brunt of his ire. The worst of it is reserved for Kobe beef sliders. "There's no food crime worse," he says. The ensuing rant includes the advice that you should just walk out of a restaurant if it has Kobe beef sliders on the menu. He actually hates truffle oil and Kobe sliders so much it comes up again at the end of the video. 

It wasn't all negative, though. He has some love for pastry mash-ups and says the cronut is "damn good." He also gives rosé a nod, more or less. Get a taste of every hyperbolic opinion in the video above. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

