The Most Interesting Things Anthony Bourdain Said in His Reddit AMA

09/20/2016
Anthony Bourdain Reddit AMA 2016
Anthony Bourdain has literally skirted death in Libya, imbibed rare spirits on a frozen lake in Quebec, and mined the depths of exotic culture from Tokyo to Madagascar. But what's his opinion on macaroni and cheese?

Such was the tenor of Bourdain's Reddit AMA Tuesday, as the professional bon-vivant supplied his frothing fan base with answers to their most pining questions -- many of which pertained to snack food, his self-image, and filming a show in the midst of a war zone. 

Bourdain's Parts Unknown returns on September 25 on CNN. In the meantime, marinate on the seven best moments of his Reddit AMA. 

He thinks Top Chef is the best cooking show

Comment from discussion I am Anthony Bourdain and I’m really good at finding cool shit. AMA..

His lunch with Obama was quite chill

Comment from discussion I am Anthony Bourdain and I’m really good at finding cool shit. AMA..

He wants Pumpkin Spice to die

Comment from discussion I am Anthony Bourdain and I’m really good at finding cool shit. AMA..

Tokyo is the capital of "cool shit" 

Comment from discussion I am Anthony Bourdain and I’m really good at finding cool shit. AMA..

Nashville was almost as scary as post-Benghazi Libya

Comment from discussion I am Anthony Bourdain and I’m really good at finding cool shit. AMA..

He won't be retiring to Florida

Comment from discussion I am Anthony Bourdain and I’m really good at finding cool shit. AMA..

Lastly, he never takes himself too seriously

Comment from discussion I am Anthony Bourdain and I’m really good at finding cool shit. AMA..

