Anthony Bourdain Is Sick of Your Annoying Foodie Children

"The last thing you should ever try to do is to make your child a foodie," Bourdain told Esquire." Nothing could be more annoying or futile. I always ordered her whatever she wanted, so if she wanted grilled cheese or pasta with butter, I was happy to give it to her. But I never dared say, 'Honey, you should try this, it's good,' because if my parents did that to me, of course I'd be like, 'Oh God, no.'"

If you were ever asked (correction: forced) to eat things like brussels sprouts as a kid, you're probably vigorously nodding your head right now. But as with every Bourdain interview, the new Esquire story is more than worth reading in full, especially as you wait for Parts Unknown to come back.