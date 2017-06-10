Anthony Bourdain Is Coming To Your City This Fall

Considering his tumultuous early career, his nearly non-stop travels around the world, and his deep love for drinking (and talking about drinking), Anthony Bourdain seems like he could secretly be a human-shaped cloud of jet fuel, expensive sake, and tomato sauce vapors at this point. Luckily, the grizzled dude is actually real, and you can see him for yourself this fall when he kicks off his new, nationwide, multi-city live show tour. Whew. That's a lot of descriptors.
The 2016 tour, aptly titled "The Hunger," will feature a live dose of Bourdain's masterful storytelling, serious food talk, and a Q&A with the wandering celebrity ex-chef at the end of each show -- a format largely similar to his first live tour last summer, "Close To the Bone," according to a report by Eater. Although it's certainly not a comedy tour, Bourdain said he feels obligated to provide a few jokes during the show when he was asked about his ongoing "feud" with Guy Fieri in a recent interview with Business Insider:
"I keep saying it's fodder for comedy, but I basically do a stand-up act in 10 or 12 cities a year," he said. "I stand up in front of an audience at a theater and I'm expected to talk for an hour. If you're sitting there in front of a couple thousand people who paid a lot of money to see you, they don't really want to talk about sustainable agriculture for an hour and a half. They would like the occasional dick joke. And the dick jokes better be funny! So if you're a middle-aged dude walking around in a flame jacket, there will be the occasional joke about you."
So far, a website for the tour lists shows in 15 different cities across North America, starting in Boston on October 7th. Presale tickets for the shows will be available starting May 2nd, and general admission tickets will go on sale on May 20th, per the Eater report. Here's the current list in full:
October 7: Boston, MA - Symphony Hall
October 8: Mashantucket, CT - Grand Theater at Foxwoods
October 9: Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Center
October 25: New York City - Barnes & Noble Union Square
October 26: Philadelphia, PA - The Academy of Music
October 27: Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall
October 29: Columbus, OH - Place Theatre
October 30: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
November 1: Toronto - Sony Centre
November 12: St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox
November 13: Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
November 14: Los Angeles, CA - Pantages
November 16: San Francisco, CA - San Francisco Opera House
November 17: San Jose, CA - Center For The Performing Arts
November 18: Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wonders how many Guy Fieri disses he'll drop. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.