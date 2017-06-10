Anthony Bourdain Is Now a Gold Medal Jiu-Jitsu Champion, Too

Anthony Bourdain can probably kick your ass. Not only is the wandering celebrity ex-chef a master storyteller and walking Negroni sponge, but the dude's also skilled in the art of Jiu-Jitsu. And after taking first place at a tournament in NYC over the weekend, he's officially a Jiu-Jitsu champion.
The Parts Unknown host took home the gold medal after finishing first in the Blue Belt Masters 5 Middleweight Division at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation's New York Spring International Open Championship on Saturday, according to a report by Jiu-Jitsu Times. Bourdain, a member of Team Renzo Gracie, advanced to the finals when a competitor failed to show up for an earlier match, and ultimately went on to defeat Alexey Iskhakov of the Mike Moses Competition Team.
"I admit, I'm pretty happy about this," Bourdain said in a tweet following his victory.
While you might be surprised to learn of Bourdain's intense interest in the martial arts, it all makes sense considering his wife, Ottavia Bourdain, is a badass fighting star. She tweeted a photo congratulating her husband as he showed off his gold medal:
Anthony Bourdain brings home the gold at the 2016 NY Spring today! #bjj #bjj #JiuJitsu #nyspringopen
Posted by International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation on Saturday, April 9, 2016
