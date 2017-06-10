News

Anthony Bourdain Is Now a Gold Medal Jiu-Jitsu Champion, Too

By Published On 04/11/2016 By Published On 04/11/2016
Getty Images

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

related

Watching Kids Struggle to Use a VCR Will Make You Feel Ancient

related

Anthony Bourdain Says Filipino Food Will Take America By Storm

Anthony Bourdain can probably kick your ass. Not only is the wandering celebrity ex-chef a master storyteller and walking Negroni sponge, but the dude's also skilled in the art of Jiu-Jitsu. And after taking first place at a tournament in NYC over the weekend, he's officially a Jiu-Jitsu champion. 

The Parts Unknown host took home the gold medal after finishing first in the Blue Belt Masters 5 Middleweight Division at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation's New York Spring International Open Championship on Saturday, according to a report by Jiu-Jitsu Times. Bourdain, a member of Team Renzo Gracie, advanced to the finals when a competitor failed to show up for an earlier match, and ultimately went on to defeat Alexey Iskhakov of the Mike Moses Competition Team. 

"I admit, I'm pretty happy about this," Bourdain said in a tweet following his victory.

While you might be surprised to learn of Bourdain's intense interest in the martial arts, it all makes sense considering his wife, Ottavia Bourdain, is a badass fighting star. She tweeted a photo congratulating her husband as he showed off his gold medal:

Anthony Bourdain brings home the gold at the 2016 NY Spring today! #bjj #bjj #JiuJitsu #nyspringopen

Posted by International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation on Saturday, April 9, 2016

Well, damn. Let's just say Bourdain has, uh, no reservations when it comes to kicking serious ass.

h/t Eater

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thinks that if Anthony Bourdain can do it, well, so can he. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide
News

related

READ MORE
Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise
News

related

READ MORE
Apple is Finally Getting Rid of Your iPhone's Annoying Volume Box
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More