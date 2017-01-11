A New Anthony Bourdain Chocolate Bar Is Out Right Now

There are few, if any, bromances between culinary heavyweights quite like that of bad-boy food celebrity Anthony Bourdain and renowned Le Bernardin chef Eric Ripert. They've been known to cook together, eat spicy Sichuan food together on Bourdain's show Parts Unknown, and now, the old pals have come together for a fresh new version of their chocolate bar collaboration, "Good & Evil," for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma said the fancy dark chocolate is defined by its "velvety smoothness and intensely complex flavor" that bring together the pleasure of delicious food (the good) and indulging in decadence (the evil). The chocolate is made in the traditional European style by Master Chocolatier Christopher Curtin of Éclat Chocolate and comprises 72% premium cacao, so basically, you can count on it tasting great with red wine and coffee or espresso.