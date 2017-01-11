A New Anthony Bourdain Chocolate Bar Is Out Right Now

There are few, if any, bromances between culinary heavyweights quite like that of bad-boy food celebrity Anthony Bourdain and renowned Le Bernardin chef Eric Ripert. They've been known to cook together, eat spicy Sichuan food together on Bourdain's show Parts Unknown, and now, the old pals have come together for a fresh new version of their chocolate bar collaboration, "Good & Evil," for Williams-Sonoma.
Williams-Sonoma said the fancy dark chocolate is defined by its "velvety smoothness and intensely complex flavor" that bring together the pleasure of delicious food (the good) and indulging in decadence (the evil). The chocolate is made in the traditional European style by Master Chocolatier Christopher Curtin of Éclat Chocolate and comprises 72% premium cacao, so basically, you can count on it tasting great with red wine and coffee or espresso.
"A little guilt, in appropriate amounts, can only make one's simple pleasures better," Bourdain said in a press release. "This bar contains the perfect blend of good ingredients and evil intent. Enjoy it at your peril. You'll be back for more."
You may recall Bourdain and Ripert first launched the "Good & Evil" bar (also in partnership with Éclat Chocolate) back in 2012, but this time, it's been reformulated with a new recipe that's certified fair trade and organic, according to a Williams-Sonoma spokesperson. Ripert said the new recipe also improves the overall taste of the chocolate.
"The texture has been refined to perfection and the flavor profile is slightly less bitter than the original recipe," the chef said in a statement.
The new "Good & Evil" bar will set you back $12.95 instead of $18 like the original. You'll only be able to buy them at Williams-Sonoma locations or its online store, though. Speaking of which, both Bourdain and Ripert will make an appearance at the retailer's Columbus Circle location in NYC on Friday, December 2nd, at 5pm to sign chocolate bars and cookbooks to celebrate the chocolate bar's launch. Sure, tickets start at $40 and it'll probably be damn near impossible to get in, but at least this means you have a new gift idea for the raging Bourdain fan in your life.
